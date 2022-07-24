Yesterday AEW had a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con that featured top stars like CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin. After the panel ended Allin would be attacked by Malakai Black and Brody King. Check out video of the assault below.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/sXEAErirHV — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 24, 2022

Following his successful defense of the AEW All Atlantic championship at RevPro PAC was leaving the ring when he noticed fellow AEW star Kip Sabian in the front row in his new signature look. The BASTARD exchanged some words with Sabian, which you can check out beow.