AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s Winter Is Coming television special, which will feature MJF defending the AEW world championship against Absolute Ricky Starks. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Ricky Starks vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Match 4 in the Best of Seven series for the AEW trios championship

-House of Black will be in action