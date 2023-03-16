The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) are still your AEW Trios Champions.

HoB defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia) in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite from Winnipeg, which saw the live crowd heavily behind the two Canadian natives, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The Cleaner and The Ocho even worked together on a few occasions, but neither team managed to best the champs, who picked up the win after hitting a triple-team combination on Daniel Garcia.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#JerichoAppreciationSociety just inches from claiming the gold but @brodyxking somehow able to kick out! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TvTuN0jybr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

Northern Lights Suplexes for DAYS!

Matt Jackson @youngbucks Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PVWPPqaJ9F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.