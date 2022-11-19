The House of Black is backstage for tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which includes top superstar Malakai Black.

According to Fightful Select, the group is in Newark for the big event, but it is not known if they will be used on the show. Black has not been seen since ALL OUT back in September, and Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart have been off of television since Grand Slam Ramage.

As a reminder…Black had asked for his release from AEW earlier this summer, but it seems the two sides have worked things out as vignettes for the House of Black’s return have been airing on Dynamite and Rampage for the past several weeks.

