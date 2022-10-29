It looks like The House of Black is returning to AEW soon.

Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews all released individual vignettes on Friday night, apparently teasing their returns.

Each vignette focuses on the individual stable member, but then includes scenes from the other three promos. They all captioned the vignettes with similar phrases as well.

“An elegy of the forgotten,” Black wrote.

“An Elegy of the forgotten!,” Matthews exclaimed.

King wrote, “An elegy of the forgotten.”

Hart wrote, “An Elegy of the forgotten”

For what it’s worth, “An Elegy For The Forgotten” is the name of a 2018 album released by an artist called Transcending Uncertainty.

Black has not been seen since The House of Black came up short against Sting, Darby Allin and Miro at All Out on September 4. There was a post-match send-off with Black waving goodbye to the crowd, then hugging his stablemates at ringside off-camera. Black then took some time away from the business, and it was believed by some that he may be gone for a while. King and Matthews have worked two tag team bouts since All Out – they defeated Kubes and Isaiah Prince on the September 12 edition of Elevation, then they lost a No DQ match to Sting and Allin on the September 23 Grand Slam edition of Rampage. Hart has worked one match since All Out – a win over Tiara James on the same September 12 Elevation.

House of Black has been trending worldwide on Twitter due to the new vignettes.

There’s no word yet on when Black and his crew will return to AEW programming, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the new House of Black vignettes below, which have not been publicly acknowledged by AEW as of this writing:

An elegy of the forgotten pic.twitter.com/RINNLoUaRi — Malakai Black (@malakaiblxck) October 28, 2022

An Elegy of the forgotten! pic.twitter.com/fng3hfDHtL — Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) October 28, 2022

An elegy of the forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7UVy7Q3tF4 — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) October 28, 2022

An Elegy of the forgotten pic.twitter.com/Z1ZbvNUCed — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) October 28, 2022

