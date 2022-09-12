AEW recently filed to trademark the term “House of Black” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandising purposes. The name is the faction led by former company superstar Malakai Black, who has since been granted his release as he takes some time away from the industry. His comrades, Brody King, Julia Hart, and Buddy Matthews, continue to compete as the House of Black, and will be in action on this evening’s AEW: Dark Elevation.

The filing was made on September 8th, with a detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.

