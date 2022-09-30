The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has released a new report regarding AEW’s upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

-As of right now the show has sold 9,779 tickets, with a max capacity of just over 12,000. The report notes that this is odd as most AEW PPVs tend to sell-out immediately but this was has not.

-It is added that Full Gear will most likely sell-out, and will most likely break a $1 million dollar gate. As of now the secondary market is selling tickets starting at $58, but the demand is not as strong as it has been in the past for AEW PPVs.

-Last year’s Full Gear featured Adam Page dethroning Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship, with an undercard that featured Darby Allin vs. MJF, Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk, the Lucha Bros vs. FTR, and other marquee matchups.