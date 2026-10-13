The match between Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX has long been a shocking benchmark in the history of wrestling. Fans followed the events with enthusiasm and placed bets on their favorites with the xBet company. The two met in New Orleans on April 6, 2014, inside the Superdome. The Undertaker arrived with 21 wins at WrestleMania and not a single loss. Hardly anyone saw a loss coming for the legend, and yet it was Lesnar who finished the streak.

A streak that seemed unbreakable

No other wrestler in WWE had ever arrived at WrestleMania with numbers like those of the Undertaker. For many fans the streak had become part of WrestleMania itself. Lesnar, who had once held the UFC heavyweight title, was not the kind of opponent to be afraid of it. Incidentally, big wrestling shows can be followed live with the 1xBet company. Lesnar hit his finisher, the F5, and the Undertaker kicked out.

An exchange of finishers

Those closing minutes stayed in the memory of wrestling fans long after the show ended. A second F5 followed, and again the three count did not come. To avoid missing moments like these, download the 1xBet apk for free and enjoy the features of the platform. The Superdome crowd expected one more Undertaker win, yet the Deadman still had a final attempt to swing the match:

The Undertaker tried to land his Tombstone Piledriver;

Lesnar countered it and hoisted the Deadman up onto his shoulders;

After the third F5, the referee counted to three and the streak was over.

Lesnar was the first man ever to pin the Undertaker on that stage, and the run came to a halt at 21 victories. The crowd in New Orleans reacted with shock. Those who would like to place a bet and not just watch can pick up the 1xBet company’s apk file, sign up and choose a wager. Three F5s later, Lesnar had ended the streak of 21 wins and written one of the most unexpected finishes the sport has seen.

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