Last Sunday AEW held their Double or Nothing pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a show that saw a new champion crowned and an epic war between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club in the main event.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Double Or Nothing did between 130,000-135,000 pay-per-view buys between Bleacher Report and FITE. If this number holds up it will be “virtually identical” to AEW’s Revolution event earlier this year. However, it is noted that Revolution did a ton of late buys thanks to the buzz going into the MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Iron Man world title match.

