Friday’s taped AEW Rampage on TNT went head-to-head with the first encore presentation of WWE SmackDown on FS1.

As noted, WWE SmackDown on FS1 last Friday night averaged 1.032 million viewers, which is the highest audience for the show on FS1. The show scored a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demo, which represents 373,000 viewers. You can click here for our full ratings report for Friday’s SmackDown episode on FS1.

Friday’s taped Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT drew 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 key demo rating. That 0.25 key demo rating represents 320,000 18-49 viewers. You can click here for the full Rampage ratings report from Friday.

In an update, the first SmackDown on FS1 encore presentation at 10pm drew 278,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating, according to Wrestlenomics. That rating represented 119,000 18-49 viewers. The second SmackDown on FS1 replay at midnight drew 147,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating. That 0.05 rating represented 64,000 18-49 viewers.

In the head-to-head battle at 10pm, Rampage drew 124% more viewers than the first SmackDown replay. The Rampage key demo rating of 0.25 was up 177.77% from the SmackDown replay key demo rating of 0.09. Rampage’s 320,000 18-49 viewers was up 168.91% from the 119,000 key demo viewers that the SmackDown replay drew.

The three airings of SmackDown totaled 1.457 million viewers, with 556,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, topping the single Rampage airing by 134% in total viewers and 74% in the 18-49 demo.

The October 22 SmackDown had an encore presentation air the next night on FOX, on Saturday at 8pm, and that replay drew 632,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating. That SmackDown replay on October 23 went head-to-head with AEW Saturday Night Dynamite, which drew 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating.

