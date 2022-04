According to Showbuzz Daily, this past Thursday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS drew an average 123,000 viewers, an increase from the previous week’s number, which was 89,000 viewers.

In the key demographics IMPACT posted a 0.04 rating, up from the 0.02 number from the week prior. The show ranked 105th among cable channels, falling way behind Fox News, which won the night with over 3.5 million viewers.

The promotion is preparing for this month’s Rebellion pay-per-view in Poughkeepsie, New York.