According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.968 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 1% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for first with the airing of How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

The program saw Sami Zayn become the new number one contender for the Universal championship, as well as the big announcement that Brock Lesnar would be returning to the blue brand next week. How The Grinch Stole Christmas won the night with 3.182 million viewers.

Full ratings should be out sometime next week. Stay tuned.