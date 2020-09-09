Saturday’s Countdown to AEW All Out special drew 357,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The one-hour special aired at 5:30pm ET and drew a 0.14 cable rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #23 on the Cable Top 150.

These numbers are up from the Countdown to AEW Double Or Nothing special that aired on TNT back on Friday, May 22 at 10pm ET. That one-hour preview special drew 344,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demo, ranking #23 on the Cable Top 150 for the night.

The Countdown to All Out 2019 special drew 390,000 viewers, ranking #29 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key demo. That preview special aired on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10pm ET.

