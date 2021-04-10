According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.080 million viewers overnight, a slight increase from last week’s number which was around 2.036. They scored a 0.55 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, finishing second in that category behind Shark Tank. This was the blue-brand’s go-home edition as we steadily approach night one of WrestleMania 37 later this evening.

Overall the program finished eighth overall in total viewership behind the normal Friday night lineup of Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.