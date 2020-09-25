The recent WWE Velocity additions to the WWE Network, which were made just earlier this week, are already popular with viewers on the platform. Alexa Bliss’ new “Uncool” podcast is also starting out fairly strong.

The top 10 most-watched shows on the Network for the past week look like this, according to the Wrestling Observer:

1. WWE Untold: Edge vs. John Cena

2. WWE Velocity – 9/25/2002

3. Clash of Champions 2019

4. Talking Smack

5. Uncool Podcast with Alexa Bliss

6. SmackDown – 8/21/2020

7. WWE Superstars’ First World Title Win

8. Best Of WWE Clash of Champions

9. Payback 2020

10. WWE Velocity – May 1, 2004

The weekly WWE NXT shows, which is added to the Network a day late, ranked #11 this week. RAW Talk ranked #12. The first new NXT UK relaunch episode only ranked #14, while WWE 205 Live did not make the top 25.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.