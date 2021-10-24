According to SpoilerTV, last night’s encore edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 578,000 viewers overnight. The first hour pulled in 656,000 viewers, but hour two dropped to 499,000 viewers. They scored a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was well behind the number of college football games during the day.

The reason the episode aired again was that the MLB ALCS playoffs did not go to a game 7 so FOX had an open slot. This meant that the encore went up against AEW Dynamite on TNT head-to-head. We’ll let you know how that show did in terms of ratings when they are released.