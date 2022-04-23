According to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, last night’s broadcast of NJPW on AXS TV drew roughly 50,000 viewers, and a 0.01 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic. These numbers are both slightly up from the previous week’s overnight number, and the best ratings the show has done since March 31st.

The program did not rank among the top 150 cable originals according to Showbuzz Daily, but that is not unusual. This week’s episode saw a re-airing of the New Japan Cup semifinals tournament from the beginning of the month.

Stay tuned.