According to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, this past Thursday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS drew 113,000 viewers, an increase from the previous week’s number which was the fallout from the promotion’s Slammiversary pay per view. They were however down in the key demographics with a rating of 0.02, with last week being a 0.04.

The show featured several matchups including NJPW superstar Jay White teaming with Chris Bey, The Good Brothers in action, a rematch between Moose and Chris Sabin, and much more. Later this evening IMPACT will present their Homecoming special.