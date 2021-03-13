According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.010 million viewers overnight, a decrease of roughly 10% from last week’s overnight number. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was once again good enough for #2 behind Shark Tank.

Overall the program finished sixth in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC. Shark Tank won the evening with just under viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.