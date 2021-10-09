According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.034 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 4.1% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #2 for the evening behind Shark Tank.

The blue brand featured the first series of matchups in the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as further build-up to the upcoming Crown Jewel pay per view. Blue Bloods won the night with roughly 5.6 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.