According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.126 in the overnight ratings, a decrease of 7.7% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was good enough for #2 on the evening. This was the fallout from the Royal Rumble and featured an appearance from Hall of Famer Edge.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind the normal Friday night lineup of Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods. Blue Bloods finished with 6.321 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.