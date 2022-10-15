According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.129 million viewers overnight, which is very close to last week’s overnight number of 2.133 million. They topped the evening in the key demographics with a rating of 0.50, and have been remaining steady in this area for the last few weeks.

The blue-brand featured lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio becoming a full-time member of the SmackDown roster, and the first television appearance of Bray Wyatt, who officially returned to the company one week ago at Extreme Rules.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.