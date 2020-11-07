According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.209 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 3.4% from last week’s show. They scored a 0.65 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was #1 on the evening. The program featured a Hell in a Cell rematch between Sasha Banks and Bayley for the SmackDown women’s championship.

SmackDown managed to finish fifth in total viewership, falling behind several news outlets who were covering the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.