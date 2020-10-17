According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.987 million viewers over night, a decrease of 8.8% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #2 right behind Shark Tank. The blue-brand show featured Roman Reigns defending the Universal title against Braun Strowman, and the return of Daniel Bryan.

Overall the program finished #7 in total viewership behind 20/20, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Undercover Boss, Blue Bloods, Dateline NBC, and Shark Tank, who won the night with 3.8 million viewers.

As a reminder these are just the overnight numbers, with the final ratings set to be released on Monday.