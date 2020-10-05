It looks like WWE will continue to use fans in the crowd at the Capitol Wrestling Center (formerly known as the WWE Performance Center) moving forward, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that WWE NXT plans on having fans at their weekly shows, but tickets will not be available for purchase. Fans will be able to attend in connection with an invite only. Those attending the show will be subject to a free COVID-19 test on Tuesday, and a temperature check upon entering the venue on Wednesday for the taping.

Fans have been informed that they must wear their mask at all times during the event, and that they must abide by social distancing measures. They will also be required to sign a limited liability waiver and fill out a basic health questionnaire.

There’s no word yet on if this will also go for the weekly 205 Live tapings at the CWC, which will reportedly take place on the same day as NXT.

