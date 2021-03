WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch will miss several months of in-ring action due to his shoulder injury.

As noted, Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event, which saw he and Oney Lorcan retain the NXT Tag Team Titles over Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor. The injury came when Kross hit a double suplex and Burch landed awkwardly.

Vic Joseph noted during this week’s NXT show that Burch is expected to be out of action for 6 months.

NXT General Manager William Regal was forced to vacate the NXT Tag Team Titles due to Burch’s injury. Night One of “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” on Wednesday, April 7 will feature a Triple Threat for the vacant titles with MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Lorcan while Burch is out. He lost a singles match to Kross on tonight’s show. There has been some speculation on Lorcan and Pete Dunne teaming up.

Stay tuned for more on Burch’s status and return.

https://twitter.com/TripleH/status/1374885645592768518

As first reported on the #NXTInjuryReport, @strongstylebrit suffered a shoulder injury and I can now confirm, along with the following X-ray, that Danny suffered a separated shoulder. @RealKingRegal told me he will be providing an update shortly to the NXT Universe. pic.twitter.com/Sr9XVTt4Eo — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) March 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.