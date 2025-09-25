— Fans are finally set for a long-anticipated clash as John Cena and AJ Styles will square off at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11.

While there was speculation that the match came together late, reports confirm this showdown has been in WWE’s plans since the start of Cena’s farewell tour.

On today’s edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE intentionally built the illusion of uncertainty. Cena tagging Triple H on social media and Styles’ frustrated RAW promo were part of a storyline designed to make fans think the match might not happen — creating extra demand for it.

In reality, WWE had always mapped out this marquee encounter for Crown Jewel, ensuring Cena’s farewell run includes another chapter in his storied rivalry with Styles.

Meltzer stated, “The idea was they’d tell people ‘you’re not going to get this match’ — so to create a demand for the match, they basically told the story that Cena is paying tribute to him because he’s only got limited dates, and AJ ain’t getting it.”

Cena and Styles last battled in a series of classic encounters between 2016 and 2018, widely regarded as some of the best matches of that era.

The 17-time World Champion’s farewell tour will culminate with his final bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

— WWE Wrestlepalooza marked the first event of the “ESPN era,” but the network gave the pay-per-view a lukewarm reception, grading it a C on its website.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE officials were surprised by ESPN’s critical take, as they felt Wrestlepalooza was in line with other recent pay-per-view events. The fact that the critique came from their new broadcast partner made the grade sting even more.

Andreas Hale, who authored the review, stood by his assessment, stressing that a C grade isn’t a disaster but a reflection that the show didn’t meet its lofty expectations. Hale noted that while the event had strong moments, it lacked the “epic” feel that had been promised in its buildup.

The show’s highlights included Brock Lesnar decimating John Cena, Stephanie Vaquer capturing the Women’s World Championship, and Stephanie McMahon being announced as a 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming film The Smashing Machine is set to premiere in theaters on October 3, 2025. Directed by Benny Safdie, the biopic tells the powerful true story of UFC legend Mark Kerr.

At a special UK screening of the film, Johnson arrived with his daughter, Simone Johnson—better known to WWE fans as Ava, the current NXT General Manager. Speaking with MTV UK, “The Great One” was asked about his pride in his daughter’s accomplishments, and the question left him visibly emotional.

“Oh man, I’m so proud of her. I love what I did, I love wrestling, I grew up in wrestling. She [Ava aka Simone Johnson] was born into it too, just like I was and when she said, ‘I wanna do what you do.’ But the difference is, it’s why I get emotional, she’s like, ‘I wanna do what you do, but I wanna carve my own path.’ That’s a difference.”

“You know it’s easy for any kid who wants to come up and do what their parents are doing maybe it’s not overt, but to utilize the influence. It never happened, I never got that call. Like, ‘Hey could you call someone?’ I never got that call, and that’s the truth, and that’s the thing that makes me proud.”