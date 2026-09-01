The turnstile count for Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium has been revealed through public records.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, 41,102 tickets were scanned for fans entering Wembley Stadium for the event.

That figure represents the turnstile count rather than the total number of tickets distributed through sales and comps. It also would not account for fans who attended but entered without having their tickets scanned.

WrestleTix had estimated the attendance for All In at 46,987.

Both the estimated attendance and turnstile count were down from AEW’s previous All In events held at Wembley Stadium.

Despite the decline, All In remains one of the most-attended wrestling events of 2026. Thurston noted that, based on WrestleTix estimates, the show would rank third for the year behind both nights of WWE WrestleMania 42 and comfortably ahead of either night of WWE SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.