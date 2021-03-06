AEW reportedly had more than 1 million fans tune in to the Dynamite opener that saw NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal make his in-ring debut this week.

The opening match of Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT saw Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet defeat Shaq and Jade Cargill. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match drew 1.113 million viewers.

This number makes the tag team match the largest average match number when going head-to-head with WWE NXT in more than one year.

Despite the big draw for the opening match, the problem is that people who tuned in to see Shaq debut left right away after that match. Dynamite drew closer to normal numbers for the rest of the show.

As noted, this week’s Dynamite drew 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the key demographic, while NXT drew 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the key demo. You can click here for the full ratings report for this week.

On a related note, the clip of Cody putting Shaq through the tables currently has 1,060,000 views on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Another clip from the match has 106,000 viewers while a clip showing “the aftermath” of the match has 143,000 views.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.