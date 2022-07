Tickets for the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, went on sale this past Friday.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,018 tickets, and there are 1,084 left.

Updated Card

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television title

-FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH tag team titles

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title