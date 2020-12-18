AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently spoke with Fightful Select and said they ended up passing on 4 or 5 different WWE contract offers from Triple H before making the decision to move forward with All Elite Wrestling as Executive Vice Presidents of the new company.

Matt Jackson remembered constantly thinking that the contract talks with WWE were over, and they would end up scheduling another meeting for a couple of weeks.

There was also a time when The Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, also an AEW Executive Vice President, thought thought they were all headed to WWE, as was reported a few years ago. The Bucks heavily put over Triple H for being charming and really good at his job.

