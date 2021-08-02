Last week’s AEW Fight for the Fallen saw The Elite enter their five-on-five elimination matchup against the Dark Order wearing the Space Jam themed Tune Squad uniforms, and even entered to the famous Unlimited track “Get Ready for This,” the same song used from the 1996 Space Jam film starring Michael Jordan.

On the latest Being the Elite the tag team champion Young Bucks claimed that AEW paid $50,000 for the rights to the track. Check out their exchange below.

Matt: “We’re here in Charlotte, we’re going to do a little rehearsal of hopefully, a legendary entrance tonight. A song that cost $50,000. Nick: “Guess what, it’s for my birthday. That’s why we cleared it.” Matt: “Happy Birthday, Nick. That’s why I bought it for you, and I put it on my expense report.”

AEW President Tony Khan has already licensed previous top hit songs like “Where Is My Mind” by the Pixies for Orange Cassidy, as well as X’s “Wild Thing” cover for Jon Moxley. The latest Being The Elite is below. (Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription)