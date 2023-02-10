As we’ve noted, WWE officials are looking to sell the company by mid-year and it’s been reported that they are hoping to get around $8 – $8.5 billion for the largest pro wrestling organization in the world. Based on stock, the Wrestling Observer notes that key people in WWE would receive somewhere around the following amounts:

* WWE Chairman Vince McMahon: $2,552,969,558

* WWE CEO Nick Khan: $13,837,200

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H: $8,323,822

* WWE President & Chief Financial Officer: $10,931,948

* WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global TV Distribution Kevin Dunn: $24,205,410

* Stephanie McMahon: $170,842,415

* Linda McMahon: $50,320,030

