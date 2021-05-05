AEW’s big Blood & Guts main event will take up the second hour of tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that they have allotted just about the entire second hour of Dynamite for the Blood & Guts two-ring main event, which will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow).

Khan noted that AEW will have their biggest crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic tonight, with more than 1,500 fans in attendance, which is close to 40% capacity for Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

As noted earlier, Khan also revealed that Double Or Nothing will run at full capacity later this month. You can click here for details on Double Or Nothing weekend.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show, and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the current line-up:

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky will appear

* Miro will speak on wanting to become a champion in AEW

* #1-ranked Britt Baker will be in action

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. MT Nakazawa and AEW World, Impact World & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Jurassic Express vs. SCU vs. The Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed to determine who will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on May 12

* Blood & Guts Match: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow)

