WWE has lost just over a half-billion in value since the allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were first revealed one week ago by The Wall Street Journal, but not all metrics are down.

WWE had a market cap of $4.995 billion last Wednesday, which is when the Wall Street Journal report came out. The value dropped to $4.823 billion the next day, and then down to $4.647 billion on Friday, the day WWE confirmed the Board of Directors investigation into what looks to be the biggest scandal in company history. The week then started at $4.537 billion. The value is currently at $4.485 billion, which is down around $510 million or 10.21%.

Shares of WWE stock were down 7.29% in the last 5 trading days of the scandal. To compare, shares over the last month were down 2.22%, and up 24.71% over the last six months.

It’s interesting to note that not all WWE metrics are in a decline. IndieWire’s Tony Maglio pointed to how WWE TV ratings are up for the most recent RAW and SmackDown episodes, which featured appearances by McMahon, but he failed to note how there was no major sports competition on network or cable TV this week. However, there is still something to say for the increase in TV ratings for the last week, no matter how many fans swear off the product on social media. The increase could be attributed to Money In the Bank build and creative, but it’s also likely that buzz from the scandal and the McMahon appearances have helped. It was speculated by Maglio that fans are rallying for McMahon because they love him that much.

Friday’s SmackDown, which opened with an advertised McMahon segment, drew 2.290 million viewers with a 0.57 key demo rating. This viewership was up 19.64% from the week before, while the key demo rating was up 30.66%. SmackDown took the #1 spot in the three main demographics, and #3 for the night in viewership on network TV. SmackDown drew the highest total audience since the WrestleMania 38 go-home episode on April 1, and the highest key demo rating since the post-WrestleMania episode on April 8. You can find the full SmackDown ratings report here.

Monday’s RAW, which opened with an un-announced McMahon segment, drew 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 key demo rating. This viewership was up 17.17% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 25.58%. RAW ranked #1 for the night on cable with the 0.54 rating, for the second week in a row, and ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable. RAW this week drew the highest total audience since the post-WrestleMania 38 episode on April 4, and the highest key demo rating since April 11. You can click here for the full ratings report for Monday’s RAW.

Even WWE NXT 2.0 was up this week, but the show is not associated with McMahon like RAW and SmackDown are. NXT drew 637,000 viewers and a 0.18 key demo rating, which is up 4.08% in viewership, and up 50% in the key demo rating. NXT drew the best key demo rating since the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, 2021, and ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 rating, which is a better ranking than usual. You can find the full NXT ratings report here.

McMahon himself ranked #1397 on Forbes’ Billionaires List for 2022, with a net worth of $2.2 billion. This is up from the #1517 ranking in 2021 (reported net worth of $2.1 billion), but down from the #1196 ranking in 2020 (reported net worth of $1.7 billion). Forbes’ Real Time Net Worth for McMahon is $2.2 billion and a ranking of #1316 as of June 22. However, the Real Time Net Worth notes that the figure is down $18 million, or around 0.78%, based on change since 5pm ET of the prior trading day.

It remains to be seen how the scandal will unfold, and how this will impact WWE’s longterm goals, if at all. It looks like WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque is coming back to help run the show, according to this report.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed last Wednesday that WWE’s Board of Directors has been investigating Vince over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday that Stephanie McMahon has returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman as Vince voluntarily steps away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, but still continues his creative responsibilities. It was then revealed on Monday of this week that WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, filling in for Laurinaitis during the investigation. You can find full details at the links below, including statements from Vince and Stephanie, full details on the anonymous e-mails that led to the announcements, and more.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the WWE investigation. Below are links to our various reports on the McMahon – Laurinaitis situation.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE VINCE MCMAHON – JOHN LAURINAITIS ALLEGATIONS:

– How Much Value WWE Has Lost Since Vince McMahon Scandal Broke, WWE Ratings Up Due to Buzz?

– WWE Now Facing Multiple Potential Class Action Lawsuits

– Bruce Prichard Gets More WWE Power, John Laurinaitis Update, Backstage Concern Over Latest Major Move

– Vince McMahon Makes Surprise WWE RAW Appearance to Hype Big Return

– More Details On Vince McMahon’s Mood, Backstage Atmosphere At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

– Vince McMahon Opens Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Video of the Segment

– “Weird” Atmosphere at WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Updates, Stephanie McMahon Talk, More

– Backstage Update on Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Appearance, Internal WWE Reactions to Today’s Announcement, More

– Stephanie McMahon Sends Message to WWE Staff After Today’s Huge Announcement

– Vince McMahon Announced for WWE SmackDown

– Stephanie McMahon Named Interim CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon Issues Statement on Stepping Away During Investigation

– Pat McAfee Reacts to Vince McMahon Allegations, Thinks We Will Never Get the Truth

– WWE Statement to Employees on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Investigation, Backstage News and Talk on Vince’s Future, More

– Anonymous E-mails Lead to Investigation Into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Over Relationships with Ex-WWE Female Employees, WWE Issues Statement

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.: