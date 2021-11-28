AEW announced during this last week’s shows in Chicago that the promotion would be returning to the Second City on February 2nd for a taping of Dynamite, which will take place from the Wintrust Arena.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the pre-sale tickets for the February 2nd show were the lowest for any AEW event held in Chicago. Head journalist Dave Meltzer speculates that this could be due to AEW tiring out the market, adding that the ticket sales were down by a significant amount.

WrestleTix reports that 2,470 tickets have been sold thus far. This number does only reflect the first weekend pre-sale tickets were out, and will most likely go up as we enter the new year.