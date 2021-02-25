Sean Maluta recently spoke with Fightful Select and discussed the process of appearing for AEW. It’s usually said that QT Marshall and Christopher Daniels are the points of contact for talents wanting to work for AEW, and for Maluta it was Marshall.

Maluta noted that he was already living in Florida because of how much enhancement talent work he’d done for WWE in the past. He ended up getting good feedback and has been brought back to AEW several times since then.

Maluta, who also wrestled for EVOLVE while working with WWE, made his AEW debut on the August 27 Thursday Night Dynamite show last year, losing to Lance Archer. He then teamed with Lee Johnson for a loss to Miro and Kip Sabian on the Dynamite Anniversary show on October 14. Since then he’s been on the losing end of 8 AEW Dark matches.

On a related note, it was mentioned how AEW’s Michael Nakazawa has had his hand in a lot of AEW stuff, and has been integral in helping to bridge the gap between the pro wrestling scenes in the United States and Japan for a while now. Maluta gave some insight on WWE and the Cruiserweight Classic tournament he participated back in in 2016, noting that Nakazawa was actually with top Japanese talent Kota Ibushi during the CWC tournament, helping translate and lay out some of the matches. Ibushi actually defeated Maluta in the first round of the CWC on June 23, 2016.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.