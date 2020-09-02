As noted, NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will make her AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Dynamite episode, just days before she challenges AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida for the title at Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The deal to bring Rosa to AEW was made between NWA and AEW directly, according to Fightful Select. There was some speculation on Rosa possibly making the initial contact with AEW, but she indicated to Fightful in an interview that the deal was put together by NWA owner Billy Corgan and AEW officials.

Rosa said she wants to be respectful to the NWA while working for them. She wasn’t expecting the deal to go down, but she said she doesn’t consider anything a surprise anymore.

AEW recently brought Rosa to Jacksonville for everything she’s filmed for the promotion so far. She was happy with how her first AEW promo went, and the signing. She also said she feels like she didn’t have anything to lose by taking the match against Shida.

