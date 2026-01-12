As Total Nonstop Action Wrestling enters a pivotal stretch in its history, company president Carlos Silva is placing a strong emphasis on rebuilding momentum from the ground up. Speaking about the promotion’s direction amid its new AMC television deal and expanding partnership with WWE, Silva outlined a strategy that prioritizes live-event atmosphere as the engine for long-term growth. In his view, packed venues don’t just look good on camera, they create a ripple effect that fuels interest across platforms. As Silva put it, “I’m a big believer that all of those people in the arena also tell 10 people about it and then they want to watch on television… It’s how to create this loop of experience that keeps feeding each other to keep building the product.”

Silva acknowledged that while TNA has more than two decades of history behind it, reconnecting with fans required rethinking how shows feel in the building itself. He compared the approach to basic human behavior, noting, “No one likes to go to an empty restaurant because the energy doesn’t feel good,” emphasizing that scale matters less than atmosphere. That philosophy is already being put into action as TNA rolls through markets like Dallas and Albuquerque, with all eyes now on January 15, the debut of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, followed closely by the Genesis event. For Silva, the goal is simple but ambitious: make every crowd feel essential, and let that energy carry the brand forward.