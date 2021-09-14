WWE began selling the “Charly Doll” as soon as Alexa Bliss gave the gift to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair during last night’s RAW segment.

The doll is currently going for $39.99 on the WWEShop website and will begin shopping on November 16. You can see a photo and video of the plush doll below.

On a related note, Bliss took to Twitter today and wrote a message to the RAW Women’s Title.

“Hello, old friend. It’s been quite a few years. Hope to see you soon. [black heart emoji],” she wrote.

Bliss vs. Flair for the title will take place at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26.

Hello, old friend. It’s been quite a few years. Hope to see you soon. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/VBcbuf1P1e — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 14, 2021

