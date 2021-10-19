Impact Wrestling stars Ace Austin and Gia Miller lost their home in an apartment fire on Monday morning in Dayton, Ohio.

Austin and Miller took to Twitter on Monday to let fans know they were alright, as is their pet cat. Miller noted that she woke up at around 9:30am from the smell of smoke, realizing that their second story apartment was on fire.

Miller noted on their GoFundMe account how the fire originated on their front porch, nearly trapping them inside. They ran through the flames and were met by neighbors and firemen rushing to get them to safety. She noted that they were just a few seconds from being trapped, but escaped as their home was engulfed in flames and smoke. They lost all of their belongings, but later found their pet cat, alive but buried under the collapsed ceiling.

“We are physically okay. Our little family is reunited. As for our home, it is gone. Something we worked so hard to build over the last year and a half, gone in minutes. We do not know what was able to be saved if anything. Now, we have to rebuild. Like a phoenix, from these ashes we will rise. Any help, even the smallest amount, is appreciated,” she wrote.

You can access Austin and Miller’s GoFundMe campaign at this link. You can also access Austin’s Pro Wrestling Tees store at this link. TheGoFundMe campaign has raised $14,027 as of this writing, of a $5,000 goal. As of this writing they have had 205 donors to the campaign. Top donors include Ryan Barkan of PW Tees with $2500, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page with $500, Cody Rhodes with $500, Nick Jackson with $500, Mark Madden with $250, Matt Cardona with $250, D’Lo Brown with $200, and Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo with $100, among many others.

Below are related posts from Austin and Miller:

A very trying day it’s been The fire almost trapped us inside; I’m still in a bit of shock. We don’t yet know how much we lost But what we do know is that everything is going to be ok. Fire team saved our cat and nobody was hurt. Blessings are being counted. https://t.co/ZlJEZmoTyj — #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) October 18, 2021

I am truly astonished by the overwhelming amount of generosity and support that @MeanGiaMiller and I have received today Thank you will never be enough Every single person who donated will get something from me in return someday when this is over. That is a promise. — #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) October 19, 2021

We’ve been helped so much already today & I can’t thank the local @RedCross, Fire team, & people of Woodman apartments enough I appreciate so much the support you all give me as a pro wrestler but today Austin the person needs it. Thank you. https://t.co/ppTGYQm3rv https://t.co/FRjiBIxBxw — #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) October 18, 2021

