AEW announced today that the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will stream live on the Bleacher Report website, B/R App and connected devices this Sunday at 8pm ET.

Fans can purchase Forbidden Door via Bleacher Report for $49.99 at this link.

In North America, Forbidden Door will also be available via InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers, along with select movie theaters, as noted at this link. The show will also be accessible on PPV.com in Canada.

International fans can access Forbidden Door through FITE TV. Fans in Germany can watch the event via Sky Deutschland, and in Japan the show will be available exclusively through NJPW World.

There’s no word yet on if there will be a Forbidden Door pre-show, but it’s interesting to note that the listed start times are 8pm ET.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for full coverage this weekend.

