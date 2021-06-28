Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Thursday’s viewership and key demographic rating were both even with last week’s show, which also drew 111,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating for the post-Against All Odds episode. The episode is tied with the previous week as the second-lowest viewed episode of 2020 so far. The 18-49 key demo rating is tied with four other episodes for the lowest of the year.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 18.4% from the same week in 2020.

This show featured Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo retaining over Susan in a non-title match, Shera and Rohit Raju defeating Petey Williams and Trey Miguel, plus a main event that saw Violent By Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner retain the Impact World Tag Team Titles over Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from Thursday’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

