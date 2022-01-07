This past week saw New Japan Pro Wrestling hold nights one and two of their biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16, from the historic Tokyo Dome. The marquee event saw Kazuchika Okada once again become the promotion’s world champion, as well as a number of other title changes like Hiroshi Tanahashi becoming U.S. champion and Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI capturing tag team gold.

However, attendance for nights one and two were much lower than last year’s show. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter night one (January 4th) drew 12,047 paid fans, while night two (January 5th) only drew 6,379 paid. The report states that this can be blamed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as this year’s cards not being as powerful as last year.

NJPW will be holding a night three of WrestleKingdom 16 tomorrow from Yokohoma Arena, where the card will see top NJPW talent take on the top talent from Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Stay tuned.