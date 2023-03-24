A new report has surfaced revealing the gate for AEW “House Rules,” the first AEW live event in the “House Rules” series and only the second AEW House Show event in company history.

The event took place on Saturday, March 18th from the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio and featured top stars in action like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Ruby Soho, and Jeff Jarrett.

According to WrestleNomics, the gross ticket revenue for House Rules was $99,675 dollars, with $2,929 in paid ticket sales at an average price of $34, although some tickets were as low as $20. AEW sold $24,640 in merchandise, with their cut being $17,944. The report does note that it is unclear if the event was profitable due to the venue cost and paying talent.

AEW has made over $1million dollars at the gates of their larger pay-per-views.

Full results to House Rules can be found here.