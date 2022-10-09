According to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, WOW (Women of Wrestling) had 281,000 people watch their debut episode on September 18th, with a 0.03 rating in the always important 18-49 demographics.

Their second episode (September 25th) had only 273,000 people tune in, but they scored better in the key demos with a rating of 0.06.

The report notes that WOW scored higher viewership than IMPACT and NJPW, but it should be noted that WOW’s new broadcast deal is with CBS Media Ventures, which is in many more homes than AXS TV.

