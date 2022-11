According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the October 23rd episode of WOW (Women of Wrestling) was watched by 266,000 viewers in syndication, a rise from the previous episode, which came in at 216,000. They scored a rating of 0.06 in the key demographics, which was also up.

The October 30th episode of WOW was watched by 263,000 viewers, with 69,000 of those viewers being in the key demo.