Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring a six-man main event with Randy Orton teaming with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for a win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, drew an average of 1.686 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.822 million viewers for the post-Clash of Champions episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.791 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.956 million), the second hour drew 1.666 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.824 million) and the final hour drew 1.601 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.687 million).

This week’s second hour viewership was the third-lowest in show history, but the drop from hour one to hour three was not as bad as it has been.

RAW ranked #43 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Five, The Story, Rachel Maddow Show, Monday Night Kickoff, the MLB Division Series game on TNT, SportsCenter at midnight, 90 Day Fiance, Cuomo Prime Time, Bill Hemmer Reports, Erin Burnett Outfront, the Joe Biden Town Hall on MSNBC, Lead with Jake Tapper at 3pm, Reidout, Your World, MSNBC Breaking News at 6pm, Anderson Cooper 360, FOX News at Night at 11pm, Lead with Jake Tapper at 4pm, Situation Room at 6pm, Outnumbered, Outnumbered Overtime, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House, America’s Newsroom at 11am, Daily Briefing, America’s Newsroom at 9am, FOX & Friends at 8am, CNN Tonight at 10pm, Situation Room at 5pm, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, CNN Newsroom at 2pm, CNN Newsroom at 1pm, CNN Newsroom at 12pm, MSNBC Live, Last Word, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and FOX & Friends at 7am.

WWE ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.52. The NFL game between the Falcons and the Packers the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 2.92 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 8.652 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 5.842 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while the NFL Monday Night game between the Patriots and the Chiefs on CBS drew a whopping 14.602 million viewers, the Joe Biden Town Hall drew 6.694 million viewers on NBC, LA’s Finest on FOX drew 1.806 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 792,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (In Your Face edition)

September 21 Episode: 1.678 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 1.822 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 5 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.