According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the Thursday July 21st IMPACT Wrestling program on AXS TV pulled in an average of 107,000 viewers, a decrease of 6% from the previous week’s number. They scored a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which had them listed at #137 among cable originals for the day.

IMPACT was going up against the January 6th hearings on Thursday, which dominated numerous time slots on the evenings. The show featured Mike Bailey successfully defending his X-Division championship, Jordynne Grace teaming with Mia Yim to face Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, as well as more matches from your favorite stars.

