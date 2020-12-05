According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown drew an average of 2.029 million viewers overnight, a 5.2% decline from the previous week’s final number. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was came in at #2 behind Shark Tank. The show featured Kevin Owens having a face-off with Universal champion Roman Reigns ahead of their tag team main event along with Otis and Jey Uso.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., The Voice, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which was #1 for the evening.

As a reminder these overnight numbers are not final, as full ratings will be out on Monday.

Stay tuned.